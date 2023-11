MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Staying up to date with the latest bathroom trends, while alleviating maintenance is something everyone hopes for in their home. Luke Carlson is in with Kitchen, Baths & More with some designs, along with tips and tricks to make this possible.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.