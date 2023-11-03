Your Photos
Celebrate National Bison Day Saturday

We got to learn more about Bison at Minneopa.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is National Bison Day. Bison Bulls can grow to a length of six feet tall and 11 feet long. And weigh nearly a ton, or two thousand pounds.

Bison are also extremely athletic. They can run up to 35mph, jump six feet high, and seven feet horizontally. Like a dog, you can tell its mood by reading its tail. A wagging tail signifies a calm bison.

We got to learn more about Bison at Minneopa.

Starting Sunday, the bison range road will have shortened hours for the winter season. You can find more details on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

