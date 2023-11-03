Your Photos
Maverick Insider: Men’s hockey off week, football faces in-state rival

By Rob Clark and Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with MSU men’s hockey and football.

Men’s hockey reflects on their series against North Dakota, while Maverick football prepares for one of their biggest in-state rivals, Winona.

