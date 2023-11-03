Your Photos
Orange Friday arrives ahead of firearms deer season opener

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly half-a-million hunters in Minnesota will be up before the crack of dawn Saturday morning observing nature as they are Friday getting all the last-minute gear ahead of the season opener.

The governor will be in Lanesboro to celebrate the season opener.

For Friday’s festivities, Governor Walz will attend a venison sampler before taking part in a community gathering hosted by local non-profit hunting organizations.

On Saturday morning, the Governor will hunt near Lanesboro before returning for a post-hunt brunch.

