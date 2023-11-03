Pleasant temperatures this weekend

Our warming trend will continue today and through the upcoming weekend. Despite warmer, more comfortable temperatures by this weekend, we will still mostly be below average for this time of year, with Sunday being the exception.

We are starting today with overcast, gloomy skies and we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout today. Tonight, mostly cloudy conditions are expected.

Wind speeds are much calmer than earlier this week, and will remain in the 5-10mph range through this weekend, which contributes to the more comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will reach the 50s for some today, before dropping back into the 20s and 30s tonight. Highs will reach closer to the upper 50s this weekend, which will feel like a relief compared to the temperatures recently.

Our next chance of precipitation may be later this weekend or the beginning of next week in the form of rain, however some winter weather is possible for the more northern counties, especially in the overnight hours. As always we will keep you updated when details become more clear.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.