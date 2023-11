MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It has two sides, usually made with a type of flour dough salt and yeast. Then in the center, the world is your oyster! Of course, we’re talking about sandwiches!

Milad Sadaka with Sadaka’s Deli joins us in celebration of Sandwich Day.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.