Water main installation to close roads in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A water main project beginning next week is causing some road closures for North Mankato motorists.

Beginning on Monday, access to Webster Avenue will be closed at the Range Street intersection for the installation of a new water main.

Road Closures for a water main project will impact drivers in North Mankato beginning Monday, November 6. (City of North Mankato)

According to city officials, the access point is expected to remain closed until Friday. Officials suggest motorists use Pierce Avenue as a detour route.

The water main installation will also cause a portion of Range Street, from Cross Street to Webster Avenue to close. Officials say that stretch of road will stay closed until Thursday November 23.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.