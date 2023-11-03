Woman injured after being hit by truck in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman was hit and injured in New Ulm Friday morning.

The New Ulm Police Department says Susan Block, 57, was crossing Garden St at about 7:20 a.m. when she was struck by a southbound pickup truck near 9th St North.

Police say Block suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the truck, Craig Boie, 61, of New Ulm, told investigators he initially saw a dog on the west side of the street, and when he looked back at the road, he struck Block.

The incident remains under investigation.

