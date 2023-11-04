JWP students fundraise for AED

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”I’ve been working grounds crew at the golf course for the last few years and we’ve noticed a few medical emergencies out there and kind of been brought up in the past that an AED would be beneficial but we’ve never really had the funds for it.”

A week later, Logan and two other Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High school students took matters into their own hands.

“We got talking for the rest of that class period and we talked about people who we could contact to raise more money and people who would want to ask permission from and it kind of just all fell into place I guess.”

The trio is working hands on tonight at the Section 2AA football game.

“Our role is to work in the concession stand where me and Logan are and then Sophie is gonna run the brat dog stand to raise funds.”

All the funds will go toward buying an automated external defibrillator to be placed at the golf course in Janesville.

“It’s a small community. So I know a lot of people personally and so I guess it’s more personal when you see people that you know, go down and have these issues and I feel like that hits a little closer to home.”

Even though this goal is a single one, the students say they are open to expanding this mission.

“If we end up raising more money than we anticipate we want to make this like a bigger project and we want to put AEDS in other places in our community.”

The fundraising will take place until 7 p.m. tonight, which is when the football game will kick off in Janesville.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.