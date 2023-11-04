MSU to cancel 200 low-enrollment courses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be cancelling 200 courses due to low enrollment.

According to academic provost David Hood, 218 low enrolled courses will be cancelled after this current semester. Hood says this move will create more and new opportunities for the school to invest in their students and eliminate some inefficiency.

“I have dedicated my career to ensuring that Students graduate on time, that they have efficient pathways to degree completion, so I’m not going to cut courses that impede students from earning their degrees. But we aren’t going to continue to do business as usual. We can’t. We can’t. We have to be more strategic. We have to be more intentional about looking at the curriculum,” said Hood.

Moving forward, MSU plans to design a degree map. So they don’t have to cut as many courses. Msu says departments will know what the demand is for courses and what they should be offering based on what each student has already completed.

