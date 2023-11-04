Your Photos
Self-care retreat at Mankato YMCA

By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato YMCA brings back its second annual self-care retreat, previously simply called the “Yoga Retreat.”

The retreat is this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mankato YMCA.

Community members who attend the self-care retreat will be able to experience yoga, Pilates, and journaling classes.

There will also be a motivational speaker and multiple massage therapists along with lunch provided by Papa George.

“I’m just really excited to be able to offer something like this to our community, something we don’t normally have. Being able to bring a lot of really cool people with different interests. Maybe you just want to take care of yourself. Maybe you’re really into yoga. Maybe you’ve never tried yoga. It’s just it’s super fun in my position to just see People want to better themselves,” said Stacy Jackson.

There are still some spots available.

Registration is $75 for YMCA members and $85 for nonmembers.

Registration is open today through Saturday.

