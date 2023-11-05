Your Photos
Mankato East wins back to back state cross country titles

Mankato East wins back to back state cross country title
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars have done it again; back to back state cross country titles. Saturday afternoon the cougars ran in the boys class AA state championship race winning with a score of 46. Perham was the runner up with a score of 97.

Mankato East Isaiah Anderson finished 5th individually with a time of 15:30.

In the top 25 All State East had three representatives: Luke Scholtes with a time of 16:11, Evan MacLean with a time of 16:29 and Anderson.

“It feels great to have won back to back knowing that we put in the work. Year after year summer mileage to get there it feels very well accomplished” said senior Mankato East runner Luke Scholtes.

“I feel really blessed. This is what you pray for I feel so lucky” said senior Mankato East runner Evan MacLean.

“Really happy excited you know we ran really well as a team so I think we executed well our race plan” said senior Mankato East runner Isaiah Anderson.

Latest News

The Mavericks defeated the Beavers 3-1.
MSU volleyball takes down Minot State
Cobras won 21-14.
Maple River falls to Triton in Section 2AA title game
Storm defeat Scarlets 37-36 to win section championship, advances to state
Chanhassen defeats Mankato West in section title game
