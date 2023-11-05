Mild and breezy Sunday

Daylight Saving Time is ending. While we gain an extra hour of sleep, we will see the sunset around 5:00 on Sunday. Some have been curious what would it mean to do away with Daylight Saving Time. If we stayed on standard time year round, for example, on July 4th, we would have a sunrise around 4:40 AM and a Sunset around 8 PM. And on Christmas Day it would be like it is now. If we kept Daylight Saving Time year round, our summers would be like they are now with a July 4th sunset around 9 PM but in the winter, we would see later sunrises. For example, on Christmas Day, our sunrise would be at 8:50 AM and sunset would be at 5:42 PM. As the winds pick up Sunday out of the south-southwest, gusting to 30 mph, we’ll see highs climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will remain mild into the new week with highs in the upper 50s for Monday and in the low to mid 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance for some showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. We cool back into the upers for The remainder of the week.

