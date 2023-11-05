Pleasant, seasonable temperatures this week

Comfortable fall-like temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected this week with a few rain chances thrown in too.

We’ve had some roller coaster weather the last several weeks. This week, we are finally seeing slightly more stable temperatures. Sunday we saw temperatures much higher than normal in the 60s for many. Monday will still be slightly warmer than normal with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Breezy conditions persist from Sunday evening into Monday morning, before gradually returning to normal Monday afternoon.

A few showers may linger Sunday evening into early Monday morning, mainly for the northernmost counties. These will mostly clear out by the time most of us are out and about Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions exist Monday and Monday night.

Tuesday, our next rain chance enters the forecast. In the early morning, a few showers may move through and its possible some areas of freezing rain could mix in too, especially for the more northern counties. That being said, the majority of us will see just rain. Scattered showers continue through the day, into the evening and into Wednesday morning. Drier conditions are expected later in the week, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s heading into next weekend.

