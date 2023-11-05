Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Pleasant, seasonable temperatures this week

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Comfortable fall-like temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected this week with a few rain chances thrown in too.

We’ve had some roller coaster weather the last several weeks. This week, we are finally seeing slightly more stable temperatures. Sunday we saw temperatures much higher than normal in the 60s for many. Monday will still be slightly warmer than normal with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Breezy conditions persist from Sunday evening into Monday morning, before gradually returning to normal Monday afternoon.

A few showers may linger Sunday evening into early Monday morning, mainly for the northernmost counties. These will mostly clear out by the time most of us are out and about Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions exist Monday and Monday night.

Tuesday, our next rain chance enters the forecast. In the early morning, a few showers may move through and its possible some areas of freezing rain could mix in too, especially for the more northern counties. That being said, the majority of us will see just rain. Scattered showers continue through the day, into the evening and into Wednesday morning. Drier conditions are expected later in the week, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s heading into next weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop

Latest News

A mild and breezy Sunday ahead, plus a look at what sunrise & sunset would be like if we didn't...
Mild and breezy Sunday
keyc
Pleasant temperatures this weekend
KEYC News Now at 10 Recording
KEYC News Now at 10 - weather
A mild and breezy Sunday ahead, plus a look at what sunrise & sunset would be like if we didn't...
Mitch Keegan's First Alert Forecast 11/4/23