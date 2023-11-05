REPORTS: Reynolds slated to endorse DeSantis for President at Des Moines rally Monday

Your Photos
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to endorse Florida Governor and GOP Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Monday, according to multiple reports.(DeSantis War Room via X)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to endorse Florida Governor and GOP Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Monday, according to multiple reports.

NBC News and The Des Moines Register broke the news Sunday morning.

Iowa’s governor has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump in the past.

Reynolds’ endorsement of DeSantis comes after the latest NBC News/Des Moines/Mediacom poll shows Florida’s current governor is 27 points behind former President Trump.

Ron DeSantis is slated to hold a rally in Des Moines on Monday with Gov. Reynolds on the ticket to attend, according to DeSantis’ official campaign profile on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That rally is scheduled to begin Monday night at 5 p.m.

Following news of Reynolds’ endorsement of DeSantis, the Trump Campaign released a statement saying in part: “Kim Reynolds apparently has begun her retirement tour early as she clearly does not have any ambition for higher office..”

“Earlier this year, she promised her constituents that she would remain neutral in the race, yet she has completely gone back on that promise,” the statement goes on to read. “Regardless, her endorsement will not make any difference in this race.”

Former President Trump currently holds a sizable lead in the latest NBC News/Des Moines/Mediacom poll with just over two months to go until the first-in-the-nation GOP caucus in Iowa on January 15th.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

