Blue Earth County to participate in Operation Green Light

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges and landmarks, city officials ask residents...
In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges and landmarks, city officials ask residents and businesses to get involved by changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The bell tower on the Historic Blue Earth County Courthouse will be going green on Monday for a special cause.

Blue Earth County officials plan to illuminate the bell tower as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

Operation Green Light is a nationwide effort to support military veterans. Last year, over 300 counties participated.

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges and landmarks, city officials ask residents and businesses to get involved by changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb.

The green light will stay on through the weekend.

