Businesses begin holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the shadow of Halloween barely in the rearview mirror, evidence of a new season is starting to appear.

The Mankato Vintage Market has made the first weekend of November the start of their holiday season since opening, and the store says that early November is an opportune time to start thinking about the holidays while many are out deer hunting.

“We start Christmas every year the first weekend of November,” said Kelly Rosenberg of Mankato Vintage Market. “It’s [the] deer hunting opener so all the ladies are out shopping and it’s a great time to debut our Christmas decor.”

The market says that deer hunting weekend is one of their busiest times of the year, and that even if everyone else isn’t ready for the holidays as early as they are, they’re happy to help kickstart holiday cheer for all who stop by.

“Everybody has been saying that they need to go home and take inventory of what they have, and they want to start decorating now, which I strongly support,” said Rosenberg.

Starting the holiday season in early November may seem over the top to some, but the market believes that it’s never too early to start their favorite time of the year.

“I say start decorating now because it takes a little pressure off the season,” recommended Rosenberg. “There’s so many things to do and places to go and people to see, and it’s such a short season; so, you can enjoy your Christmas decor a little bit longer and take some of the pressure off and maybe do a few extra things.”

