Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop

Latest News

FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports
The CDC is expanding airport surveillance as flu numbers rise. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
CDC expands airport surveillance as flu numbers rise
Extreme weather costing Americans
Expert advice to combat extreme weather’s impact on your wallet
Expert advice to combat extreme weather’s impact on your wallet
Scientists widely agree that an ancient planet likely smashed into the Earth as it was forming,...
Earth may contain remnants of an ancient planet in its core