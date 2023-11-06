KEYC expands marketing solutions portfolio with streaming audio and e-sports integration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now is thrilled to announce the addition of two exciting new marketing solutions to its growing portfolio: Streaming Audio and E-sports advertising. With a strategic focus on catering to the evolving needs of modern audiences, this expansion allows KEYC News Now to offer unparalleled advertising opportunities and reach diverse demographics through some of the fastest growing and innovative platforms.

The addition of Streaming Audio is set to enhance the way advertisers connect with their target audience. By partnering with prominent platforms including Spotify, Pandora, Cumulus, Acast, and iHeartRadio, KEYC News Now now possesses the means to access a vast pool of music, podcasts, and live audio content. This partnership opens up new avenues for reaching untapped audiences, backed by the industry’s premium publisher inventory. KEYC News Now’s enhanced capabilities enable precise geographic targeting, efficient frequency controls, and comprehensive reporting and attribution, accessible through the 24/7 Insights Dashboard, providing a level of granularity unparalleled in traditional radio marketing.

In addition to Streaming Audio, KEYC News is excited to introduce E-sports advertising, tapping into one of the fastest-growing industries of the 21st century. E-sports gaming has witnessed explosive growth, and advertisers can now leverage this audience to reach a younger demographic. KEYC News Now offers the opportunity for clients to showcase their advertising commercials directly in-stream of live and on-demand E-sports gaming content. By partnering with outlets like Twitch, among others, KEYC News Now enhances its advertisers’ exposure and positions itself at the forefront of cutting-edge media opportunities. This new avenue allows businesses to connect with the younger, tech-savvy demographic that dominates the E-sports scene.

“KEYC News Now and Gray Media are the epitome of top-of-the-line advertising, and the latest expansion into Streaming Audio and E-sports solidifies our commitment to leading the industry. We’re not just keeping up with trends; we’re setting the pace. In a world where consumers are continually engaging with diverse forms of media, our one-stop-shop marketing advantage to our advertisers empowers them to also be industry leaders by being everywhere their audience is and stay-top-of-mind, no matter the platform,” said KEYC General Sales Manager Brianna Gronholz.

KEYC News Now and Gray Media continue to be at the forefront of media innovation, and these new marketing solutions are just the latest example of the company’s commitment to providing exceptional advertising opportunities and experiences for its audiences and clients.

Brianna Gronholz, General Sales Manager, and Josh Zimmerman, Digital Sales Manager, are ready to provide more information and help clients get started with these exciting new marketing solutions. Businesses interested in taking advantage of Streaming Audio and E-sports advertising can contact them for details on how to leverage these innovative and growing media outlets.

Brianna Gronholz, General Sales Manager – brianna.gronholz@keyc.com

Josh Zimmerman, Digital Sales Manager – josh.zimmerman@keyc.com

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.