The Mankato East cross country team takes home the state title for the second year in a row

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - It was an exciting weekend for the Mankato East boys’ cross country team. The team became back to back cross country state champions. The team knew they had a chance at the start of the season, but all the hard work paid off when it came down to Saturday’s final race.

“It’s a little surreal, I guess, that we knew that we had the shot, we knew that we were going for it, but you don’t know that it happens until it happens. So they ran out of their minds today and the fact that they feel like kind of success means everything to me” said Mankato East cross country head coach Christopher Ward.

The two-peat means a lot to this team. Last season the cougars took home their first-ever cross country state championship title and to do it back to back years leaves a lasting impact on this program.

“We’re just trying to like, stay consistent and it’s like even when you had down race like down weeks, whatever training was tough. We just kept pushing through it and knowing that this was kind of the end goal” said Mankato East runner Isaiah Anderson.

The cougars didn’t just win, they dominated winning by 51 points. Mankato East took the top spot with a score of 46.

“We did our job and more. Our job was to make a good impact on the ones younger than us we did just that and we left as the winners you can’t beat that” said Mankato East runner Evan MacLean.

The fanbase that showed up to the race made all of the difference.

“We have the best fan base you could ask for its not even warm out they could have sat home and watch college football today they wanted to be here and watch us do this and to dominate. It doesn’t happen without them. We’re super grateful for this fan base” said MacLean.

“The support is great You know, having this many people come out for cross country event just it makes you push just 1% harder to make you and your team go faster, help you keep for the state title” said Mankato East runner Luke Scholtes.

Although it was the seniors last race running for East, they are proud of the legacy they left on the program.

This culture we’ve been building for so long, it’s it was all worth it. All the all the training, all the running, all of it” said MacLean.

