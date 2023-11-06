Your Photos
Mankato offices closed for Veterans Day; garbage, recycling pick-up to run as scheduled

Veterans Day is right around the corner and the City of Mankato has a couple of quick...
Veterans Day is right around the corner and the City of Mankato has a couple of quick announcements to coincide with the holiday.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Veterans Day is right around the corner and the City of Mankato has a couple of quick announcements to coincide with the holiday.

While the City of Mankato’s offices will be closed on Fri., Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day, residential garbage and recycling pick-up will not be affected and run as scheduled.

For questions or concerns, contact staff by e-mail, or by calling 311 or 507-387-8600.

