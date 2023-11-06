Your Photos
Mankato voters put focus on MAPS bond referendum

MAPS is asking for $105 million that would go towards boosting school security and remodeling...
MAPS is asking for $105 million that would go towards boosting school security and remodeling projects. These projects include improvements to 13 schools across the area, including single, secure entrances.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local elections will be held on Tuesday, with multiple decisions for voters to consider. For Mankato voters, all eyes are on the Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) bond referendum.

MAPS is asking for $105 million that would go towards boosting school security and remodeling projects. These projects include improvements to 13 schools across the area, including single, secure entrances.

A second question for voters will ask for $15 million for both Mankato East and West high school outdoor stadiums.

It cannot pass without the approval of Question one.

In Martin County, voters in the Martin County West School District are asked to approve a new pre-K-12 facility.

