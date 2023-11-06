MnDOT hosting public meeting for Hwy 60 Mountain Lake project

Your Photos
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants to talk about the future; specifically, as it relates to public input on the Highway 60 Mountain Lake Project.

The public is invited to attend a meeting on Thurs., Nov. 16 at the Mountain Lake Community Center, located at 1027 Second Ave.

MnDOT has been studying the area for safety-improvement opportunities and traffic flow at three important Cottonwood Co. intersections:

  • Hwy 60 and Co. Rd. 27 on the west end of Mountain Lake
  • Hwy 60 and Co. Rd. 1
  • Hwy 60 and Co. Rd. 27 on the east end of Mountain Lake

While no formal presentation is planned, attendees will get to talk with project staff and share feedback on potential roadway improvements.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Those unable to attend can take an online survey to provide comments on Highway 60. For more information about the project itself, visit the project website.

