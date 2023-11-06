‘Orange Friday’ draws deer hunters at Fleet Farm Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Walz will be just one of more than 400,000 Minnesotans out in deer stands this weekend. Many were setting their alarms early this for Fleet Farm’s “Orange Friday” sales event.

For those that didn’t catch the morning show on Friday, KEYC News Now had a full crew joining in on the pre-opener festivities.

At 6:30 a.m., Fleet Farm Mankato’s store manager said they had already seen between 250 and 300 customers go through their doors.

Jackson Jirik caught up with some hunters waiting in line at Fleet Farm to hear what they love about the annual tradition.

For some, deer hunting is about taking care of basic family needs.

“The reason I go deer is to spend time with friends and family and also to put food on the table,” said deer hunter Andrew Alger.

For others, it’s going the distance--even if it’s a short one!--to reap the delicious reward.

“I’m only about three miles away from where I have to hunt in the woods,” said Deer hunter Larry Wilking. “And we all enjoy the deer meat,” .

For many, it’s just a family legacy.

“I enjoy shooting guns and I like going with my dad.” Liam Caven, Deer hunter.

His younger sibling, Charlie, enjoys the simple things.

“[I enjoy] just spending time outside and being with my family.” said Charlie Caven.

Their sister, Claire, also cherishes the family time.

“[I also] just spending time outside and being with my family,” Claire Caven.

Sometimes, hitting the target is what it’s all about.

“I go deer hunting just to be out in the woods and nature,” said deer hunter, Tim Rube. “And if I get a deer, that’s a bonus!”

“Orange Friday” is also a way to introduce the young ones to the thrill of the hunt.

“I’m here because it’s [been] a tradition I’ve done since I was nine,” said Aaron Chase.

2023 marks the 12th year Fleet Farm has held its Orange Friday event.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.