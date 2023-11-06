Your Photos
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A road rage incident ended in a shot fired in central Sioux Falls this weekend.

The incident started near 11th and Minnesota as two drivers started “jockeying” as they traveled through downtown.

The victim pulled into a parking lot by McDonald’s near 10th and Indiana. The other vehicle pulled in, as well.

At one point, someone in the suspect’s vehicle pointed a gun at the victim’s vehicle. The victim started driving, and as they were leaving, they heard a gunshot.

There was no damage.

The suspect hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 11/7/23
Police in North Mankato will begin using body worn cameras early next year, but state law...
According to state statute, Max Leo Miller, 22, could face up to 25 years in prison for his...
St. Peter man faces sentencing for overdose death
