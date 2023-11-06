Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A road rage incident ended in a shot fired in central Sioux Falls this weekend.

The incident started near 11th and Minnesota as two drivers started “jockeying” as they traveled through downtown.

The victim pulled into a parking lot by McDonald’s near 10th and Indiana. The other vehicle pulled in, as well.

At one point, someone in the suspect’s vehicle pointed a gun at the victim’s vehicle. The victim started driving, and as they were leaving, they heard a gunshot.

There was no damage.

The suspect hasn’t been identified.

