St. Peter Craft and Vendor Show celebrates 14th year

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Craft and Vendor Show returned for its 14th year at the St. Peter Armory.

The Coordinator of the event, a local vendor, is Miriam Andree. She started the craft show because 14 years ago, there weren’t any craft shows in the area. This took her from being a participant at other craft shows in Minnesota to now being a vendor and coordinator for today’s show.

“The Turnout’s been great,” said Andree. “We’ve had customers coming in all day, [the event] started out really strong. We had goodie bags for the first 50 customers. They were all waiting at the door. We’ve got a lot of great vendors, here, and people have been getting a lot of shopping done today.”

Forty home crafters and vendors showed up to showcase everything made by hand. This event was free for everyone to attend. Community members were able to enjoy clothing, hand-made jewelry, toys, knitted items, and crafted cooking recipes.

“I’ve met a lot of new people, so it’s just been really fun, and a lot of people are local,” said Michel Haugh, a vendor at the event. “So, I’ve tried to host a tasting at my house each month. So, I’m going to get to meet those people and they can come back and try some of the products, and place orders then and bring healthy quick meals to their families as well.”

Vendors got to keep all the proceeds from their sales at the end of the day.

This will help the vendors because most of them do not have store fronts; they just come to craft and vendor shows to showcase their arts and talents.

“My favorite part of making the jewelry is researching the meaning of the stone and, more so, the mythological legends that go behind the stones and that’s what attracts me the most,” said vendor Laurie Oelslager.

The St. Peter Craft Show is always on the first Saturday in November, every year.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.