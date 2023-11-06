Two candidates run for St. Peter mayoral seat

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In St. Peter, multiple leadership positions are up for grabs.

Two candidates are running for the St. Peter mayoral seat: Current Mayor Shanon Nowell is running for re-election against former Councilor Ed Johnson.

Nowell was first elected mayor 2 years ago. Johnson previously served four years on the council.

The St. Peter City Council has three open seats on the ballot. Voters will have five candidates to choose from.

Finally, over in Waseca, there will be a primary vote for Waseca County District Three. The seat was vacated when former Commissioner Blair Nelson died May 30.

The top two vote getters will go to the special election held on Feb. 13 of 2024.

