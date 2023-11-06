Your Photos
UPDATE: Man missing from Itasca County is found safe

Gerald Olson, 85
Gerald Olson, 85(Itasca County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says 85-year-old Gerald Olson has returned home and is safe.

Officials were asking for the public’s help in locating Olson, who suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s, after he left his residence in Swan River in the late evening of November 4.

Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says Olson has been located, is safe, and they thank the public for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

