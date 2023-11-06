Your Photos
Waseca police look for impersonator

According to Waseca officials, the suspect is described as a skinny, tall white male in his...
According to Waseca officials, the suspect is described as a skinny, tall white male in his 40′s with short hair along the sides and bald on top. He was wearing a black outfit with a tan vest.(MGN ONLINE)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of impersonating a police officer.

Waseca police were called on Saturday, just before noon, in response to the report of an officer stopping at a home on the 500 block of 2nd St. NW over a noise complaint.

The caller reported the suspected impersonator left the home after a short interaction in a black Ford SUV with a light bar on top and a spotlight on the driver’s side.

The vehicle also has “Waseca Police” marked on the side.

According to Waseca officials, the suspect is described as a skinny, tall white male in his 40′s with short hair along the sides and bald on top. He was wearing a black outfit with a tan vest.

He had a duty belt, but it’s unknown if he was armed.

Nearby residents are asked to check surveillance footage.

Anyone with information should call 911.

