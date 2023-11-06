WATCH: Governor Reynolds endorses Ron DeSantis at Des Moines rally

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Monday night at his rally in Des Moines.

“We need someone who puts this country first and not himself. That leader is Ron DeSantis!” said Gov. Reynolds before supporters.

Gov. Reynolds had previously pledged not to endorse any candidate ahead of the caucuses. Back in July, Trump attacked Reynolds for not endorsing his candidacy, saying that he previously endorsed her when she needed him.

You can watch her announcement below:

