Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In every election since 2000, with the lone exception of 2016, the presidential candidate who won Virginia’s electoral votes ultimately won the presidency.

“For 100 years it was Ohio that was the bellwether state, that voted with the president in every single election,” George Washington political science professor Todd Belt said. “Now it’s turning out to be a lot like Virginia.”

Much like what will take place in Congress next year, Virginia’s General Assembly is up for grabs. Republicans will attempt to hold onto the lower chamber and Democrats will attempt to hold the Senate.

Belt said Virginia has comparable demographics to the U.S.

“They have rural areas, they have the urban areas, and they have a lot of growing immigrant populations.”

Political forecasters will look into the issues that drive turnout, such as abortion.

“People are wondering, was it just a blurb that would happen the year it was decided with Dobbs and then impact the 2022 elections, or is it going to have legs,” Belt said. “Will it continue to be something that really gives Democrats an advantage.”

Stakes are also high for Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin. If his party is able to outperform expectations, it could help launch a potential presidential bid.

“If Republicans do well, then that bodes well for Youngkin’s future political career, whatever that may be.”

Virginia is one of just four states holding a regularly scheduled state house election in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop

Latest News

FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks...
Starbucks increases US hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers
Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis,...
‘Will this ever stop?’: Family, community mourns 11-year-old killed after suspect fires into crowd of children
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate...
Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate