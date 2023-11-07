Dry, pleasant days ahead

Our weather will be fairly low-key through the rest of this week, the weekend, and beyond. Thursday will be breezy and there will be some temperature fluctuation, but overall our weather pattern will be dry and pleasant. High temperatures will be above average on Wednesday, with cooler 40s in the forecast from Thursday through the weekend. Long-range models are hinting that temperatures could be well above average for much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few off-and-on sprinkles possible by mid to late evening.

A low-pressure system over the Dakotas will keep mild air coming into our region on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that warm air will also keep clouds around for much of the day. But highs will climb into the low 50s, with locations far southwest warming into the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

By late Wednesday, a cold front will blast across the region, bringing cooler temperatures and wind. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and westerly wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The wind will die down by Friday, but highs will remain in the low to mid 40s through Saturday.

Temperatures will climb back into the low 50s by Sunday and Monday. Long-range models suggest the temperatures could remain above average through much of next week. It looks like we may have more lovely fall weather on the way. Stay tuned for updates on that.

