Iowa lakes to present 34th Annual Jazz Festival

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - The Iowa Lakes Community College Music Department is ready to jazz things up a bit!

The 34th Annual Jazz Festival is scheduled from Nov. 14-16, with a lineup of distinguished jazz artists, captivating performances, and educational opportunities for jazz enthusiasts and students.

The jazz artists headlining this year’s event include vocalist and trumpeter Michael Gurciullo, bassist Andy Hall, percussionist, Joey Gulizia. Rounding out the talented group of jazz artists is keyboardist Steve Smith.

The musicians will take the stage at 10 a.m. in the gym of the Iowa Lakes Community College Emmetsburg campus.

For complete details and up-to-date information about the 34th Annual Iowa Lakes Jazz Festival, please visit Iowa Lakes Music Dept. online

