MSU Mankato to hold event in response to 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing

Dr. Ray Castle (left), an athletic trainer and health care provider was present at the Boston...
Dr. Ray Castle (left), an athletic trainer and health care provider was present at the Boston Marathon during the day of the attack, personally treating victims. Katie Francis (right), a trauma specialist who was among one of the first responders and health care professionals that day, will also be speaking. The event will look back at the 2013 Boston Marathon attack, but also look ahead as well, sharing insights about how current and future health care providers navigate chaos and create resilience.(Minnesota State University, Mankato)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may be hard to believe that 10 years have passed since the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing, but its collateral damage still affects many throughout the country; even the world.

Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato Athletic Training program and the Center for Rural Behavioral Health will be holding an event called Navigating Chaos and Creating Resilience: Responding to mass casualties at the 2013 Boston Marathon, on Thurs., Nov. 9, at the Centennial Student Union, Room 255

The two individuals speaking both have something tragic in common: Dr. Ray Castle and Katie Francis were there, during the domestic terrorist bombing that took three lives and injured hundreds more.

Dr. Castle, an athletic trainer and health care provider was present at the Boston Marathon during the day of the attack, personally treating victims.

Francis, a trauma specialist who was among one of the first responders and health care professionals that day, will also be speaking.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., and will look back at the attack, but also look ahead as well, sharing insights about how current and future health care providers navigate chaos and create resilience.

