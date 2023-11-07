MSU’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship to host Big Ideas Challenge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship will host the final round of the Big Ideas Challenge new venture competition. The finals take place Thursday, Nov. 16 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on campus in the Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free in the University’s visitor lot. Register to attend in person or virtually at cob.mnsu.edu/bicrsvp. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice award.

The Big Ideas Challenge is a new venture competition started by Minnesota State Mankato’s College of Business in 2015 to encourage and celebrate students’ innovative business ideas.

The Big Ideas Challenge gives Minnesota State Mankato students and alumni within two years of graduating the opportunity to compete for $18,000 in prizes to fund their business. The first-place winner automatically qualifies to be a semifinalist at the MN Cup.

