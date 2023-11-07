North Mankato donates football equipment to Yucatan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mario Valdes, who is originally from Mexico, will be taking a school bus full of football equipment from the city of North Mankato down to Yucatan Mexico.

“(They said) We can find the school bus that we can buy, but somebody needs to drive all the way down there. So. Well, I’m willing to do it. So that’s what is happening,” said Mario Valdes.

The donation of the used football equipment comes from Caswell Sports.

They say they had to upgrade the gear, yet most of it could just find a new home.

“We’ve been able to with this load now we’ve got roughly 300 pairs of pants, 100 helmets and about 50 shoulder pads along with some footballs that we’re able to donate to these kids,” said Nie; Kaus.

The equipment will serve nearly 100 kids in Mexico.

“We can reach out to more kids so we can bring in more people to play the sport because it’s super expensive for them to do in Mexico. So yeah, it was, it was such great news,” said Kaus.

This is the second donation from the city of North Mankato along with Crossview Covenant Church.

The partnership will continue with a planned a missionary trip to Yucatan at the end of this year.

“We wanted to partner with someone who’s already there and knows what the needs are instead of us just coming in and saying, here’s what we want to give you. So really listening to Mario and the people on the ground and what they need,” said Libby Englehorn

