North Mankato police accepting comments on body camera policy

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato residents can now offer their opinion on the North Mankato Police Department’s Body Worn Camera Policy.

Police in North Mankato will begin using body worn cameras early next year, but state law requires public comment before they can utilize the new tech.

Residents can view the draft policy on North Mankato’s website under the Police tab. public comments will be accepted until Nov. 17.

The policy will also be available for comment at the Nov. 20 City Council meeting at the North Mankato City Hall.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.