Rainy, gloomy conditions today

Scattered light showers move through today and tonight as we head into a cloudier, gloomier pattern of weather.

This morning, some showers are making their way from west to east through our region, bringing numerous light showers. Once the line of showers clears the area closer to lunchtime, we will be dry for most of the day. Even though we’ll remain dry, cloudy and overcast conditions remain through the rest of the day. Later this evening, another round of showers is expected to develop mainly for our more eastern counties. Again, these showers will likely remain light.

Tomorrow, we should start off the day with drier conditions, but the overcast skies are back again. We could see a smaller round of showers arrive tomorrow in the late afternoon and through dinnertime before clearing out in the evening.

With all of the chances showers the next few days, it is likely many areas won’t even receive rain due to the scattered nature. Those who do receive rain will likely receive minimal amounts, with rain totals under a tenth expected for most.

More sunshine returns to the forecast later this week and into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly towards the start of the weekend. We will warm back up into the 50s by the start of next week.

