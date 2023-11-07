St. Peter man faces sentencing for overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter man will be sentenced on Tuesday for his role in an overdose death, back in 2021.

Max Leo Miller, 22, was convicted back in September of third-degree murder in Blue Earth County for the death of Travis Gustavson of Mankato.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Gustavson’s cause of death was mixed drug toxicity, including fentanyl and morphine.

Drug task force agents quickly developed Miller as a potential suspect after looking through Gustavson’s phone records and found linking Miller to the drug sale.

According to state statute, Miller could face up to 25 years in prison.

