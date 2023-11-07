What to know ahead of Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is upon us, and even without state or federal offices on the ballot, communities around Minnesota have plenty to think about.

School referendums are the most common items on ballots this year, with a variety of questions.

Some are simple; districts such as Mountain Lake, Alden Conger, New Prague, GFW and MCW are asking for budget increases, and JWP is looking to re-allocate funds from a previous referendum.

Other districts are asking for more.

Martin County West in Sherburn looking for a brand new building, and the Mankato school district is looking for building upgrades.

Early voting has been underway for some time, and election officials say that voter turnout has started out strong despite the lack of marquee offices up for grabs.

“We’ll probably end up somewhere about 2200 voters voting early in this election, and that puts us at right about 6% turnout of the eligible voters who live in the school district territory already, so special elections are always really hard to predict the turnout, but this is a pretty strong turnout that we’re seeing so far, and we expect election day to be nice and busy as well for our polling places,” said Michael Stalberger.

Alongside referendums there are also a few city positions, such as St. Peter’s mayor and certain city council seats, as well as school board elections.

Waseca County will narrow down candidates for County Commissioner.

Election officials want voters to double check their polling places, as some elections, such as Mankato’s special election, will see many voters have a different voting location than they’re used to for this election only.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

