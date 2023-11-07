Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

What to know ahead of Election Day

School referendums are the most common items on ballots this year, with a variety of questions.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is upon us, and even without state or federal offices on the ballot, communities around Minnesota have plenty to think about.

School referendums are the most common items on ballots this year, with a variety of questions.

Some are simple; districts such as Mountain Lake, Alden Conger, New Prague, GFW and MCW are asking for budget increases, and JWP is looking to re-allocate funds from a previous referendum.

Other districts are asking for more.

Martin County West in Sherburn looking for a brand new building, and the Mankato school district is looking for building upgrades.

Early voting has been underway for some time, and election officials say that voter turnout has started out strong despite the lack of marquee offices up for grabs.

“We’ll probably end up somewhere about 2200 voters voting early in this election, and that puts us at right about 6% turnout of the eligible voters who live in the school district territory already, so special elections are always really hard to predict the turnout, but this is a pretty strong turnout that we’re seeing so far, and we expect election day to be nice and busy as well for our polling places,” said Michael Stalberger.

Alongside referendums there are also a few city positions, such as St. Peter’s mayor and certain city council seats, as well as school board elections.

Waseca County will narrow down candidates for County Commissioner.

Election officials want voters to double check their polling places, as some elections, such as Mankato’s special election, will see many voters have a different voting location than they’re used to for this election only.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop

Latest News

Steve Simon talks about local elections
MN Sec. of State Simon: Local elections “make voices heard”
The donation of the used football equipment comes from Caswell Sports.
North Mankato donates football equipment to Yucatan
The Minnesota Autism Center is expanding into Wisconsin and northern Iowa.
Minnesota Autism Center to expand
At 6:30 a.m., Fleet Farm Mankato’s store manager said they had already seen between 250 and 300...
‘Orange Friday’ draws deer hunters at Fleet Farm Mankato