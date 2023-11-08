Bemidji man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman he met online

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man is in the Beltrami County Jail, accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her. Terry Jay Bercier, 49, is charged with kidnapping and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

Beltrami County Dispatch received a text to 911 around 1:00 a.m. on October 29 from a woman who said she was being held against her will by a man who had also sexually assaulted her, court records state.

Deputies responded to 2205 1st Street and say Terry Bercier answered the door. According to court documents, the deputies asked to see the woman and Terry went and got her.

In speaking with a deputy, the victim says she met Bercier online; they talked for a couple of days and then made arrangements for Bercier to pick her up.

According to court documents, the woman says once she was at Bercier’s house, she witnessed him arguing with people who weren’t there and he accused her of collaborating with these people. The woman says she tried to leave, but Bercier stopped her and became angry.

According to court documents, she went to lay down in a bedroom because she had a headache. She says she fell asleep and woke up to Bercier sexually assaulting her. The woman says there was blood on the bed and she went to the bathroom. At this point, the victim contacted a friend who told her to call 911. She says she didn’t feel safe calling 911, so she texted 911 and was able to ask for help. Court documents state the victim remained in the bathroom until law enforcement arrived.

In speaking with deputies, Bercier admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, according to court records. Officials say Bercier also spoke about drones shooting lasers through his walls, and a group of people were tracking him, and he thought the victim may be part of that group.

Deputies observed a notable amount of blood on the bed and, according to court documents, deputies also noted blood on Bercier’s pants around his groin and upper thigh area.

Terry Bercier was arrested and booked into the Beltrami County Jail. A judge has set bail at $400,000 without conditions or $200,000 with conditions.

