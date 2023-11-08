Your Photos
Design submissions revealed for flag, seal

Viewers need not adjust their screens, for Minnesota residents can now see for themselves the...
Viewers need not adjust their screens, for Minnesota residents can now see for themselves the possible new state flag following a design contest. Displayed here is just one of 2600 designs submitted to the State Emblems Redesign Commission.(State Emblems Redesign Commission)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota residents can now see for themselves the possible new state flag following a design contest.

More than 2600 designs were submitted to the State Emblems Redesign Commission.

Later this month, the Commission will select the final designs to be utilized as the basis for each emblem.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than January 1, 2024.

To view flag design submissions, click here. In addition, seal designs can be found here.

