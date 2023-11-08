Election Day ballot items

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re seeing many school referendums on ballots this year, and each comes with a variety of sub-questions.

Some are simple: Districts such as Mountain Lake, Alden Conger, New Prague, GFW and MCW are asking for budget increases.

JWP wants to re-allocate funds from a previous referendum.

Other districts are asking for more.

And Martin County West in Sherburn is looking for a brand new building.

Also, the Mankato Area Public Schools’ referendum is one of the larger asks this year.

The district seeks $115 million between two ballot questions for building and athletics upgrades.

Question two, updating sports facilities, can not pass without question 1 passing.

Looking at early voting well ahead of Election Day, early voting has been ongoing since late September.

Election officials say that voter turnout started out strong despite the lack of statewide and national offices up for grabs.

”We’ll probably end up somewhere about 2,200 voters voting early in this election, and that puts us at right about 6% turnout of the eligible voters who live in the school district territory already, so special elections are always really hard to predict the turnout, but this is a pretty strong turnout that we’re seeing so far,” said Michael Stahlberger.

Alongside those referendums, there are also a few city positions, such as St. Peter’s mayor and certain city council seats, as well as school board elections.

Waseca County will narrow down candidates for County Commissioner.

Election officials want voters to double check their polling places, as some elections, such as Mankato’s special election, will see many voters have a different voting location than they’re used to for this election only.

Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. tonight.

