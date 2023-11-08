Your Photos
High school seniors volunteer on Election Day

Braelyn Faber is a senior at Martin County West High School who is involved in her school’s theater and music programs.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is a busy day for communities everywhere, but it’s also a chance to try something new.

She is spending this Election Day volunteering as an election judge.

She spent the morning being trained on the rules of running polling places and meeting other judges at various places around her community, and she says that the day is an inside lesson on democracy in action.

“We, I mean we got a form and, you know just parents permission and I was like ‘sounds like a great opportunity. Miss a little school and get to just really see how this all works because I’ve never done it before,” said Braelyn Faber.

At 17 years old, Faber isn’t even old enough to vote in the election she’s judging.

This election is particularly important to the Martin County community, as a new school is on the ballot.

If the referendum passes, one of the polling places that Faber volunteered at, and the school she currently attends, won’t exist to see another election season.

Faber says that an election revolving around her own school gives an even greater air of importance to the proceedings, and that it’s an election that’s important to the entire community.

“I mean I won’t be experiencing the effects of this but I do have younger brothers that go here, so they’ll, depending on what happens here, they’ll see the effects of that,” said Faber.

