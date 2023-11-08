Your Photos
Highway 14 turn lane at Eagle Lake to close

MnDOT is closing the existing left turn lane from eastbound Highway 14 to northbound Blue Earth County Road 27, on the east side of Eagle Lake indefinitely.((Source: WTVM))
By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing the existing left turn lane from eastbound Highway 14 to northbound Blue Earth County Road 27, on the east side of Eagle Lake indefinitely. The turn lane is being closed during the week of Nov. 20 to address a continued pattern of crashes caused by motorists using the turn lane.

Eastbound Highway 14 motorists intending to access northbound County Road 27 will be redirected to the existing median U-Turn on the east side of the intersection. Tubular markers will also be installed along the edge of the left through lane to prevent use of the left turn lane.

