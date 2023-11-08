Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
By The Associated Press and STEVE KARNOWSKI and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot under a constitutional provision that forbids those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The state’s high court declined to become the first in history to use Section Three of the 14th Amendment to prevent someone from running for the presidency. However, it said in its ruling the decision applied only to the state’s primary and left open the possibility that plaintiffs could try again to knock Trump off the general election ballot in November.

The ruling is the first to come in a series of lawsuits filed by liberal groups that are seeking to use Section Three to end the candidacy of the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary by citing his role in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol that was intended to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump has attacked the lawsuits as “frivolous” attempts by “radical Democrat dark money groups” to short-circuit democracy by interfering with his attempt to regain the White House.

The provision at issue bars from office anyone who swore an oath to the constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it. It was mainly used to prevent former Confederates from taking over state and federal government positions after the Civil War.

The plaintiffs in the cases contend that Section Three is simply another qualification for the presidency, just like the Constitution’s requirement that a president be at least 35 years old. They filed in Minnesota because the state has a quick process to challenge ballot qualifications, with the case heard directly by the state’s highest court.

Trump’s attorneys argued that Section Three has no power without Congress laying out the criteria and procedures for applying it, that the Jan. 6 attack doesn’t meet the definition of insurrection and that the former president was simply using his free speech rights. They also argued that the clause doesn’t apply to the office of the presidency, which is not mentioned in the text.

Parallel cases are being heard in other states, including Colorado, where a state judge has scheduled closing arguments for next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Doctors say breast implants played a crucial role in saving a man's life who had severe lung...
Doctors say breast implants helped save man’s life during double lung transplant
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Biden to Illinois to meet with auto workers
Biden traveling to Illinois to meet with auto workers