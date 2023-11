MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beer and dentistry are two things that don’t seem like they go together, but in this case they do! Chuck Dorsey is in with Montgomery Brewing to talk about their partnership with Montgomery Family Dentistry and what was created from it.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.