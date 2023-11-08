MSU Mankato to host Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato will play host to another Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday.

According to the American Red Cross, blood supplies in the country are critically low.

Completion of a Rapid Pass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. You can find the questionnaire by visiting Red Cross.

Donors will receive a $10 e-Gift card to a merchant of their choice.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the university’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

