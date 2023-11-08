Your Photos
New additions to Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

We take you to the Taylor Farm Exhibit. Plus, Courtney Malone is in to talk about other new additions.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bringing a taste of the farm indoors, that’s what the newest exhibit is set out to do at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

It’s made possible because of a community driven passion for agriculture, a passion the museum hopes will spread to those that visit. We take you to the Taylor Farm Exhibit.

Plus, Courtney Malone is in to talk about other new additions.

