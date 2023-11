MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the cold weather slowly creeping up on us, an important organization in the community reminds us that they’re here to help. Trisha Anderson is in with Partners for Housing to talk about the process of supplying shelter to those in need.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.